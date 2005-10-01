Preload Preload
Login  |  Sign Up
Twitter
Facebook
 
The Republican Newspaper - Established 1877 - Garrett County, Maryland - Thursday, July 2, 2015 - www.therepublicannews.com
bookmark this page
 
 
SWAN-SONG PRESS RUN
     SWAN-SONG PRESS RUN  The Goss Community offset newspaper press that has produced The Republican for the past 12 years was "graduated to retirement" last Thursday when the final section of the local newspaper to be generated in Garrett County was rolled out in Sincell Publishing Company's press room. The periodical has been printed in Oakland on about a half-dozen different presses over the years since its founding in March 1877. The paper's new look debuts with today's issue, with additional minor revisions likely over the next several weeks. Photo by Lisa Broadwater.   Today is Jan. 12, 2017.
WELCOME, DR. DANIEL CRABLE
           WELCOME, DR. DANIEL CRABLE  Dr. Robin Bissell (left), who will retire soon, will personally introduce Dr. Daniel J. Crable (right) to Grantsville area patients when the new Garrett Regional Medical Center satellite facility opens in the Northern Garrett Industrial Park next month. Crable, who has over 20 years of experience in caring for patients in Pittsburgh, Pa., will oversee the Grantsville center, which will offer both urgent and primary care to patients. See story.  Gradient overlay - click to view online paper
 
STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS
           STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS  
Dr. Karen Salmon visited Garrett County last Wednesday to view “cutting edge” educational practices. She toured Northern Middle and Grantsville Elementary schools. While at NMS, Dr. Salmon visited Brian Schilpp’s technology education classroom (pictured). The students demonstrated their NX PLTW innovations that engage them in hands-on activities, projects, and empowerment to solve real-world challenges. From left, with the superintendent, are eighth grade students Caleb Rowan, Caleb Rush, Garrett Uphold, and Emma Carr. Salmon also met with the FIRST Robotics team for a demonstration of last season’s robot and a discussion of the team’s vision of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. The team members invited her to attend the Chesapeake Regional competition in College Park in the spring to spend the day with them. Dr. Salmon was accompanied by Barbara Baker, interim superintendent of Garrett County Public Schools; Paul Edwards, director of secondary education; and Penny Proudfoot, director of elementary school education. Photo courtesy of Garrett County Public Schools.

Gradient overlay - click to view online paper
Obituaries for Jan. 12
GEHRING, Janet D., 81, Stafford, Va.
GLASS, Clarence R. 88, Oakland.
HAUSER, Raymond K. Sr., 79, Aurora, W.Va.
MOATS, Dale J., 82, Aurora, W.Va.
RUBENSTEIN, Skyler R., 19, Eglon, W.Va.
WILLIAMS, Anna M., Blue Bell, Pa.
Skyler R. Rubenstein, 19, Eglon, W.Va., died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Ruby Hospital, Morgantown. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the National Autism Association or Make A Wish Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Hinkle Funeral Home, Davis, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hinklefuneralhome.com.    
Janet Davis Gehring, 81, Stafford, Va., died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the late spring or early summer in Garrett County. Janet will be laid to rest beside her late husband Bernard at Forest Lawn Gardens in Pennsylvania.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com.
Raymond K Hauser Sr. 79, Aurora, W.Va., died on Thursday, Dec 29, 2016, at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There will be a service in the spring at Stemple Ridge United Methodist Church. Donations can be sent to the Parkinson Foundation. The Hinkle Funeral Home, Davis, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Anna M. "Marie" Coddington Williams died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Blue Bell, Pa. (originally from Friendsville). The family will receive friends at the Newman Funeral Home, Friendsville, on Sunday, Jan. 15, from noon to 1 p.m., with services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Blooming Rose United Methodist Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Williams to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, c/o Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Membership, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201, or at www.bsomusic.org. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com.
Clarence R. Glass, 88, Oakland, died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at his home. Friends will be received at Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, this Friday, Jan. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. At Clarence's request, his body will be cremated following the viewing. Services will be conducted at the Zion Lutheran Church, 209 N. Main St. Accident, this Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m., with Rev. James Oester officiating. A meal will be served at the church after the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Southern Garrett County Rescue, P.O. Box 378, Oakland, MD 21550; or the Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 171, Accident, MD 21520. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Dale J. Moats 82, Aurora, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home in Oakland. Friends will be received this Friday, Jan. 13, at Hinkle Funeral Home, Davis, W.Va., from 9 to 11 a.m., the funeral hour, with Rev. Neil Parsons officiating. Interment will follow in the Aurora Cemetery. Hinkle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hinklefuneralhome.com.  

See full obituaries in the Jan. 12 issue.
 
New Satellite Medical Center To Open Next Month In Grantsville
Garrett Regional Medical Center is opening a new satellite medical center in Grantsville. Starting in February, Medical Associates of Grantsville will provide primary and urgent care services to residents of Grantsville and the surrounding region. The new facility and medical practice will be located at 32 Corporate Drive in the Northern Garrett Industrial Park....
See full story in today's issue.
 
GC Woman Found Dead In Oakland Parking Lot Sunday
Maryland State Police identified the body of a Grantsville woman found in Oakland Sunday morning as Katelyn M. Pike, 22....
Details can be found in today's issue.
 
Oakland Woman Sentenced To 15 Years For Arson
A 25-year-old Oakland woman pleaded guilty in Garrett County Circuit Court last week to one count of first degree arson. Related charges against Adriene Joann Renee Moats were dismissed upon her plea....
Full story can be found in today's issue.
 
ALICE Report Reveals Challenges Facing Struggling Md. Residents
The ALlCE® report, released Monday by United Ways of Maryland, indicates that nearly 750,000, more than one-third of, households  in Maryland cannot afford the state’s high cost of living and do not earn enough to afford basic necessities....
Details can be obtained from today's issue.
 
BOE Votes To Use Pre-Labor Day Calendar; Applies For State Waiver
The Garrett County Board of Education members met Tuesday evening for their January session, and among other agenda items, the group voted to use the proposed calendar for 2017-18 that will open schools before Labor Day. This is a decision that had to be made in light of Gov. Larry Hogan’s mandate of last August which called for all Maryland school districts to operate on a post-Labor Day schedule....
Today's issue contains details.
 
Sleeping 5-Year-Old Student Left On School Bus
A local 5-year-old kindergarten student was inadvertently left on a school bus last Thursday morning after the driver of the vehicle completed his morning run and then traveled to a location along Liberty Street in Oakland....
See today's issue for details.
 
 
 
 
 
Culligan
 
Ad 4
 