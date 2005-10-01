The Garrett Lakes Arts Festival (GLAF) will host the National Players of Olney at Garrett College on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to present The Giver, playwright Eric Coble’s stage adaptation of Lois Lowry’s Newbery-Award-winning book of the same title. The play will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Giver tells the story of young Jonas, who, in a utopian future, inherits an unusual career: to receive and keep the memories of his community’s past. Throughout the lessons with his elder predecessor, Jonas learns of love, war, and all of life’s unknown joys and pains. As his oppressive world continues unchanged, Jonas must decide whether to keep these secrets or up-end his community. "This modern classic explores the risk and rewards of a full life," said a spokesperson for the theatre company. "The Giver speaks to all ages, from elementary audiences to adults." This is the National Players’ first time to produce this play for its audience. On the following day, Jan. 25, GLAF will bring the English classes of Northern and Southern high schools to Garrett College for the National Players’ production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Event sponsors are the associates of Total Biz Fulfillment. Housing for the theatre group will be provided by Coldwell Banker/Deep Creek Realty. For additional information, persons may visit GLAF’s website at www.artsandentertainment.org or call the office at 301-387-3082. Season sponsors of GLAF are Wisp Resort, Sincell Publishing, FirstEnergy Foundation, and Garrett College. GLAF is partially supported by grants from the Garrett County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council. All GLAF programs and activities are accessible to persons with disabilities.

A grueling test of endurance awaits former Oakland resident Dave Jones, now of Hanson, Ky., who will fly to Perth, Australia, this Friday where he will begin a world-record-setting endeavor – to run seven marathons (26.2 miles) in seven days on seven different continents. The 1994 Southern High School graduate is a son of the late Tom Jones, former economic director for Garrett County, and Alana Jones. See a feature article in this week's issue.

Gov. Larry Hogan Touts Smaller State Budget, No “Serious Cuts”

by Jacob Taylor Capital News Service ANNAPOLIS – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that his FY 2018 budget proposal includes less spending, in real dollars, than last year’s budget, but includes “no serious cuts to any agencies or programs” and no new taxes. The governor said this was accomplished by making minor cuts to programs that were providing fewer services and by drawing on money appropriated for the state’s “rainy day” fund. See the full story in this week's issue.

GC Commissioners Reject All Bids For Economic Study Of Natural Gas Drilling

The Garrett County commissioners held their first public meeting for 2017 Tuesday afternoon at the courthouse in Oakland. Agenda items included bid reviews for an economic study regarding natural gas drilling and bids for architectural/engineering services for an emergency operations center. The commissioners also discussed latest developments concerning Grow West MD and layoffs at ClosetMaid.

The commissioners unanimously rejected all the bids received for a proposed study of the potential impacts of Marcellus shale gas drilling on the county’s tourism economy. There is currently a state-imposed moratorium on drilling, which is scheduled to be lifted in October. See this week's issue for the rest of the story.



