Jacqueline S. Shillingburg, 54, Aurora, W.Va., died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland. Friends were received at the Aurora Memorial Building, where a funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 30, with Pastor Cheryl George officiating. Interment followed in the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Virginia Flood Relief via the Kitzmiller Lions Club, c/o Jennifer Paugh, 6128 Maryland Hwy., Oakland, MD 21550. The C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Sharon G. Turney, 68, Mtn. Lake Park, died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.. A funeral service was held in the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, on Sunday, Jan. 29, with Rev. Chester Gaither officiating. Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550, or From the Streets to the Cross Ministry, P.O. Box 146, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Evelyn J. Storck died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Arrangements are being made by the Hinkle Funeral Home in Davis, W.Va. There will be a memorial in the spring in Canaan Valley, Davis. Following will be a burial service at Evergreen North Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband. Remembrances may be made to the Bread of Life Fund at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, WV; the Storck Family Foundation at Peoples Bank, Marietta, Ohio; the Robert L. Storck Scholarship Fund at Parkersburg Area Community Foundation; Humane Society of Parkersburg or any charity of choice.

Charles E. Welch, Sr., 77, Elk Garden, W.Va., died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Kitzmiller. A service was held at the Elk Garden Assembly of God Church on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with Pastor Shawn McDowell officiating. Interment followed in the Kalbaugh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Hospice, 457 S. Mineral St., Keyser, WV 26726. Condolences may be left for the famiily at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Gary R. “Bugs” Sisler, 54, McHenry, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Keyser, W.Va. Friends were received at the Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, on Wednesday, and will also be received today, Feb. 2, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home this Friday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Craig Bolyard officiating. Interment will be in the Blooming Rose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Warm the Children Fund, Deep Creek Vol. Fire Dept., or Northern High School Baseball. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Richard B. Markley, 77, Centerville, Ohio, died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Southview Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, this Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Matthew A. Paugh officiating. Friends will be received for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Taylor-Sines Cemetery.

Nancy N. Schrock, 53, Oakland, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. Friends and family will be welcomed at the Gortner Amish Church, 3271 Mason School Road, Oakland, this Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., and this Friday, Feb. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the church this Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., with Bishop Alvin Beachy officiating. Interment will follow in the Gortner Amish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550. The C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., Oakland has assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.

