Obituaries for Dec. 29

FRIEND, Mildred J., 88, Friendsville.

FULK, Floyd C. Sr., 88, Kingwood, W.Va.

HAGER, James J., 37, Hagerstown.

LEHEW, James A., 79, Grantsville.

LEWIS, Louise W., 84, Oakland.

MAUST, Lorene B., 79, Accident.

MCCARTNEY, Claude R., 69, Oakland.

MCGINNIS, Angela L., 57, Aurora, W.Va.

MERKEL, Teddy H., 74, Accident.

SHAFFER, Sandra C., 59, Baltimore.

WILT, David L., 58, Grantsville.

Lorene B. Maust, 79, Accident, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Friends were received at the Cherry Glade Mennonite Church, where a funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with Pastor Barry Maust officiating. Interment was in the Cherry Glade Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Claude R. McCartney, 69, Oakland, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at his home. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland. A funeral service was held at the Crellin Assembly of God, Oakland, on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Interment followed in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crellin Assembly of God, 2200 Hutton Road, Oakland, MD 21550; Cindy’s Fund, P.O. Box 182, Oakland, MD 21550; or Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550. Conodolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Joshua J. Hager, 37, died on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, from injuries sustained from a fall at his home in Hagerstown. Services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, Hagerstown, with Pastor Robert Jones officiating. Interment was in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the College Fund of Joshua's daughter, Shiloh Grace Hager, c/o BB&T Bank, Hagerstown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.

Sandra C.Shaffer, 59, Baltimore, died on Monday, Dec 19, 2016, at Harbor Hospital, Baltimore, after a short battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mildred J. Friend, 88, Friendsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at her home. Friends were received at the Newman Funeral Home, Friendsville, where services were conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the Rev. Galen Beitzel officiating. Interment was in Blooming Rose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

David L."Flakey" Wilt, 58, Grantsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, near Weston, W.Va,, as a result of an auto/pedestrian accident. Friends were received at the Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, where services were conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with the Rev. George Plants officiating. Interment was in Grantsville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Teddy H. Merkel, 74, Accident, died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at WMHS Regional Medical Center, Cumberland. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 101 Parkview Dr., Grantsville, , on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 3 p.m. The Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, is in charge of cremation arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Louise W. Lewis, 84, Oakland, died after a long illness on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Friends were received at the Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, where services were conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with Rev. Michael Saturday officiating. Interment was in Garrett County Memorial Gardens, Oakland. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Angela L. McGinnis, 57, Aurora, W.Va., died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at the Garrett Regional Medical Center. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland. A funeral service was held on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Fresh Fire Church of God, with Pastor Tommy McGinnis officiating. Interment followed in the McGinnis Family Cemetery in Crellin. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550; or the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.

Floyd C. Fulk Sr. 88, Kingwood, W.Va., died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Pine Ridge with family by his side.

Family and friends were received at the Browning Funeral Home in Kingwood, where funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Dec.29. Interment followed in the West Virginia National Cemetery, where military graveside rites were accorded by the Grafton VFW Post #3081 and the WVANG Funeral Honors Detail. Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Fulk’s memory to WV Caring, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520-0760. Personal condolences may be offered to the family online at www.browningfuneralhome.net.

James A. Lehew, 79, Grantsville, died on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5214 Bittinger Rd., Swanton, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Terlizzi officiating. The Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, is in charge of cremation arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Garrett County or the Garrett County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

See full obituaries in the Dec. 29 issue.



