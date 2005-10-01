Local Teachers Awarded Grants By FirstEnergy
Four Maryland teachers, including two from Garrett County, have been awarded Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) classroom grants totaling more than $3,000 from FirstEnergy Corp. The grants will be used for a variety of hands-on projects, workshops, and academic programs across the Potomac Edison service area.
The local teachers receiving grants are Amy Rowan, a special-needs teacher at Northern Middle School, and Brittany Stein, who teaches kingergarten at Friendsville Elementary School.
See the full story in this week's issue.
Vacationing Medical Team Rescues Girls From Icy Deep Creek
A group of vacationing medical professionals from a Baltimore hospital rescued two girls from the icy waters of Deep Creek Lake last weekend....
See full story in today's issue.
SHA Reschedules U.S. 219 Project Hearing For Jan. 30
The Maryland State Highway Administration has rescheduled its public hearing on the U.S. Rt. 219 Improvement Project for next Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at Grantsville Elementary School. The hearing had been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23....
Details can be found in today's issue.
Deer Park Woman Sentenced For Meth Possession
A 30-year-old Deer Park woman was found guilty in Garrett County Circuit Court last week of possession of methamphetamine....
Today's issue contains full story.
Garrett’s Post-Labor Day Request Unanimously Approved By State Bd.
The Maryland State Board of Education informed the administrations of Garrett and Allegany public school systems that both counties’ requested waivers to the post-Labor Day required school start date were unanimously approved....
Today's issue contains details.
Tractor Trailer Wrecks At Bottom Of Backbone Mtn.
Garrett County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the bottom of Backbone Mtn. early Friday morning, when a tractor trailer reportedly crashed near Luke....
Today's issue contains details.
Citizens Express Concerns About Possible Site For Cannibus Firm
A group of Garrett County residents concerned about the possibility of the new medical cannabis firm locating near Accident is working to raise awareness of the situation and to express opposition to the location....
See full story in today's issue.