The Republican Newspaper - Established 1877 - Garrett County, Maryland - Thursday, July 2, 2015 - www.therepublicannews.com
NO, THIS IS NOT A ROLL OF QUILT BATTING
Oakland residents Tom and Deb Swiger awoke Tuesday morning to find their front yard covered with cylindrical, cotton-batting-like shapes known as snow rollers. "I have never seen these before," said Deb, who shot this photo. "Apparently they are rare." According to Wikipedia, a snow roller is a "rare meteorological phenomenon in which large snowballs are formed naturally as chunks of snow are blown along the ground by wind, picking up material along the way, in much the same way that the large snowballs used in snowmen are made." Several conditions are needed, however, before Mother Nature can make the rollers. There must be a thin layer of wet, loose snow on the ground, and the temperature has to be near the melting point of ice. There must also be a substrate to which the layer of wet snow will not stick, such as ice or powder snow. Plus, the wind has to be strong enough to move the snow rollers, but not strong enough to blow them apart. Gravity also plays a role in forming these unique snowy objects. The Weather Channel was impressed by the Swiger yard and featured one of Deb's pictures Wednesday morning.
Obituaries for Feb. 2
MARKLEY, Richard B., 77, Centerville, Ohio.
SCHROCK, Nancy N., 53, Oakland.
SHILLINGBURG, Jacqueline S., 54, Aurora, W.Va.
SISLER, Gary R., 54, McHenry.
STORCK, Evelyn J., 93, Canaan Valley, W.Va. 
TURNEY, Sharon G., 68, Mtn. Lake Park.
WELCH, Charles E. Sr., 77, Elk Garden, W.Va.

Jacqueline S. Shillingburg, 54, Aurora, W.Va., died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland. Friends were received at the Aurora Memorial Building, where a funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 30, with Pastor Cheryl George officiating. Interment followed in the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Virginia Flood Relief via the Kitzmiller Lions Club, c/o Jennifer Paugh, 6128 Maryland Hwy., Oakland, MD 21550. The C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.
Sharon G. Turney, 68, Mtn. Lake Park, died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.. A funeral service was held in the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, on Sunday, Jan. 29, with Rev. Chester Gaither officiating. Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550, or From the Streets to the Cross Ministry, P.O. Box 146, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.     
Evelyn J. Storck died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Arrangements are being made by the Hinkle Funeral Home in Davis, W.Va. There will be a memorial in the spring in Canaan Valley, Davis. Following will be a burial service at Evergreen North Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband. Remembrances may be made to the Bread of Life Fund at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, WV; the Storck Family Foundation at Peoples Bank, Marietta, Ohio; the Robert L. Storck Scholarship Fund at Parkersburg Area Community Foundation; Humane Society of Parkersburg or any charity of choice.
Charles E. Welch, Sr., 77, Elk Garden, W.Va., died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Kitzmiller. A service was held at the Elk Garden Assembly of God Church on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with Pastor Shawn McDowell officiating. Interment followed in the Kalbaugh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Hospice, 457 S. Mineral St., Keyser, WV 26726. Condolences may be left for the famiily at www.csfredlockfh.com.
Gary R. “Bugs” Sisler, 54, McHenry, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Keyser, W.Va. Friends were received at the Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, on Wednesday, and will also be received today, Feb. 2, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home this Friday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Craig Bolyard officiating. Interment will be in the Blooming Rose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Warm the Children Fund, Deep Creek Vol. Fire Dept., or Northern High School Baseball. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Richard B. Markley, 77, Centerville, Ohio, died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Southview Medical Center.  A funeral service will be held at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, this Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Matthew A. Paugh officiating. Friends will be received for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Taylor-Sines Cemetery.  
Nancy N. Schrock, 53, Oakland, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. Friends and family will be welcomed at the Gortner Amish Church, 3271 Mason School Road, Oakland, this Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., and this Friday, Feb. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the church this Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., with Bishop Alvin Beachy officiating. Interment will follow in the Gortner Amish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550.  The C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., Oakland has assisted the family with arrangements.  Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.
 
Garrett Co. Public Schools 2017-18 Calendar Is Set
The Garrett County Public Schools has released the official 2017-18 school year calendar, and it is available to the public via the website, located at garrettcountyschools.org/resources/public-information/pdf/calendars/2017-2018-Calendar-01-26-17-FINAL.pdf....
Oakland Winter Fest 2017 Slated; Ice-Carver Returning, Dance Added
Plans for the Winter Fest celebration in Oakland are underway, with the three-day event set for Feb. 17 to 19. More than 30 ice sculptures created by master ice carver Bill Sandusky will be displayed throughout the town, set up on Friday evening of the event and remaining up until they melt....
McHenry Woman Struck By Vehicle Is Taken To Ruby
A McHenry woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Garrett Highway and Pysell Road, McHenry. Garrett County sheriff's deputies responded to the 11 p.m. accident....
Public Hearings Slated For Local Lawmakers’ Bills
The 2017 General Assembly session is well underway in Annapolis, with committee hearings being scheduled for an estimated 2,500 bills and budgetary concerns....
Oakland Man Sentenced To Seven Years
A 29-year-old Oakland man pleaded guilty in Garrett County Circuit Court last week to second degree assault. Related charges against Eric Jerome Mossman were dismissed upon his plea...
Extended Moratorium On Fracking Is Among Proposals In Annapolis
by Leonard Shindel
Nearly a decade of meetings and rallies, letter writing, and lobbying are barreling toward a decision day, as Maryland legislators debate the future of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) for natural gas at the opening of their 2017 session....
Anti-Fracking Groups Well Represented At Environmental Summit, PACE Event
by Leonard Shindel
It was standing room only in the Miller Senate Office Building in Annapolis last Thursday, as Marylanders gathered for the 23rd Maryland Environmental Summit convened by the League of Conservation Voters....
