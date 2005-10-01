Preload Preload Preload
The Republican Newspaper - Established 1877 - Garrett County, Maryland - Thursday, July 2, 2015 - www.therepublicannews.com
SNOW AND SERENITY
     SNOW AND SERENITY  The mountaintop was draped in white on Tuesday, one of the few days of snow this season so far. The beauty was undeniable, at least to most, and photographers beat a path out their doors to capture some of the scenery. The historic Casselman Bridge in Grantsville was looking particularly pretty in its winter dress, and photographer Lisa Broadwater snapped the picture. Yesterday's temps felt like spring, hovering around 50, but the rest of the week is to be snowy and cold, and more of the same next week as well.   Today is Jan. 26, 2017.
DECKMAN MARCHES IN INAUGURAL PARADE
           DECKMAN MARCHES IN INAUGURAL PARADE  
Troy Deckman, Oakland native and a 2015 graduate of Southern High School, took part in the presidential inauguration parade in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 20. He is a sophomore in the Corps of Cadets of Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., and is the current percussion section leader of the Norwich University Regimental Band, known as the oldest collegiate band in the country. This was the eighth time the band was invited to take part in the presidential celebratory parade. The group also performed at the Worldstrides Onstage International Music Festival, in which Northern Garrett High School music groups also competed on Saturday as part of the inauguration celebration. Deckman is working to obtain a bachelor of science degree in computer security – information assurance (cyber security), and he is also an Air Force ROTC cadet. He has achieved dean’s list status each semester since he started at the school. He is on track to graduate in 2019, which will be the 200th anniversary of Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the United States. Deckman was interviewed on a local television station before the event, and that segment can be viewed by going online to www.wcax.com/story/34271403/norwich-university-proud-to-join-in-presidential-inauguration. When he was a student at SHS, he marched in the band throughout his four years at the school, and was the drum captain during his junior and senior years. He is the son of Wade and Tracey Deckman, Oakland. Photo courtesy of Paula Browning.

DONATION PRESENTED TO CANCER CENTER
           DONATION PRESENTED TO CANCER CENTER  
The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Oakland and Clear Mountain Bank partnered recently to provide a $6,000 donation to the West Virginia University Cancer Institute at Garrett Regional Medical Center. The donation w0as given in memory of Brian F. Thomas, the bank’s former president and CEO, who died in August 2016. "Mr. Thomas left an indelible mark on our community in his extraordinary life cut short by cancer last year,” said Gregory Mortimer of DQ Grill & Chill. “He repeated many times that his proudest accomplishment was assembling great people to help him build Clear Mountain Bank to what it is today. What an honor to partner with these great people at Clear Mountain Bank to donate to the WVU Cancer Institute in Mr. Thomas' name.” The concept for the donation was developed during the recent Cherry Glade Run bridge opening ceremony and Brian F. Thomas Drive dedication. The bridge and drive provide customers access to the restaurant and bank. During the day’s events, the DQ Grill & Chill announced that it would donate half of its sales proceeds for the day to the hospital in Thomas’ memory, and Clear Mountain Bank agreed to match the donation. "We are very touched by the generosity of our neighbors at the Oakland Dairy Queen and the Garrett County community in general,” said David M. Thomas, president and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank and brother of Brian Thomas. “Brian truly believed in giving back to the communities our bank serves, so we know he would be proud that we participated in this donation. The fact that this donation will benefit the WVU Cancer Institute at Garrett Regional Medical Center is particularly special, given Brian's courageous battle with cancer." In the front row, from left, are Gene Flinn, CMB branch manager; Carlie Keller, DQ service staff; Sheri Sisler, DQ service staff; Greta Taylor, DQ general manager; Billy Woodward, DQ line cook; Chase Thomas, CMB accounting associate; and Bill Weissgerber, GRMC board member and CMB board member. In the back are Mortimer; Glen Jordan; Steve Bortz, GRMC Foundation vice president; Alex Stuck, CMB mortgage loan specialist; Mark Boucot, GRMC president and CEO; and David Thomas.

Obituaries for Jan. 26
BARNES, Sabine B., 88, Oakland.
BEEGHLY, Harry, 92, Oakland.
BURGESS, Lloyd, 86, Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
FLANIGAN, James R., 83, Oakland.
FREDERICK, Ivan L., 89, Mtn. Lake Park.
FRIEND, Alta G., 97, Oakland.
FRIEND, Gerald W., 78, Friendsville.
KNOTTS, John W., 66, Kitzmiller.
LEE, Harvey, 91, Dundalk.

Gerald W. Friend, 78, Friendsville, died on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Friendsville. A funeral service was conducted in the Blooming Rose United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 21, with Pastor Tim Bittinger officiating. Interment was in the Blooming Rose Cemetery. Military graveside services were accorded by Grantsville Post 214, American Legion. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Marine Behavioral Mental Health Family Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Harry Beeghly, 92, Oakland, died on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Dennett Road Nursing Home. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at the Gortner Union Church, Oakland, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with Pastor Carl Fike officiating. Interment was in Gortner Union Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 43, Oakland, MD 21550. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.csfredlockfh.com. 
Lloyd W. Burgess, 86, Bruceton Mills, W.Va., died on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Pine Ridge Nursing Home, Kingwood, W.Va. Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Friendsville, where services were conducted today, Jan. 26. Interment was in West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton, W.Va., where military graveside rites were accorded. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Ivan L.Frederick, 89 Mtn. Lake Park, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 29, 1927 in Gladesville, W.Va. Friends will be received at the Oak Park Church of the Brethren in Oakland, thisSaturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow, with the Rev Carl Fike officiating. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Grafton, W.Va., at a later date. The family requests that any memorial donations  be made to Cindy’s Fund in Oakland. Fredlock Funeral Home, Piedmont, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
James R. Flanigan, 83, Oakland, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, surrounded by his family. Friends will be received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, today, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Crossroads Church, 17781 Garrett Hwy., Oakland, this Friday, January 27th at 11 AM with Pastor David Marsh officiating.  Interment will follow in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens with military honors accorded by the United States Navy, American Legion Post #71 and the Deer Park VFW Post #10077.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 43, Oakland, MD 21550.  www.csfredlockfh.com 
Diana S. Hedrick, 65, Maysville, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va. The family will receive friends today, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg. A funeral service will be held this Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m., at the Schaeffer Funeral Home, with the Rev. John E. Walker officiating. Interment will be in the Bayard Cemetery in Bayard, W.Va. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Peggy Evans, 3054 Kitzmiller Road, Kitmiller, MD  21538. 
Harvey Lee, 91, Dundalk, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Friends may call at the family-owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc., 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk, this Friday, Jan. 26, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held this Saturday, Jan. 28,  at 10 a.m. in Eastern Assembly of God Church, Dundalk, where Mr. Lee will lie in state from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Cockeyville. Condolences may be left for the family at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com.
Alta G. Friend, 97, Oakland, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Friends will be received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, this Friday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., and this Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m., after which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in the Blooming Rose Cemetery, Friendsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cindy’s Fund, P.O. Box 182, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.   
Sabine M. Barnes, 88, Oakland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at her home. At Sabine’s request, her body will be cremated, and services will be planned for a later date. Newman Funeral Homes, Oakland, is in charge of her cremation arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be left for the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com. 
 
Local Teachers Awarded Grants By FirstEnergy
Four Maryland teachers, including two from Garrett County, have been awarded Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) classroom grants totaling more than $3,000 from FirstEnergy Corp. The grants will be used for a variety of hands-on projects, workshops, and academic programs across the Potomac Edison service area.
The local teachers receiving grants are Amy Rowan, a special-needs teacher at Northern Middle School, and Brittany Stein, who teaches kingergarten at Friendsville Elementary School.
Vacationing Medical Team Rescues Girls From Icy Deep Creek
A group of vacationing medical professionals from a Baltimore hospital rescued two girls from the icy waters of Deep Creek Lake last weekend....
SHA Reschedules U.S. 219 Project Hearing For Jan. 30
The Maryland State Highway Administration has rescheduled its public hearing on the U.S. Rt. 219 Improvement Project for next Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at Grantsville Elementary School. The hearing had been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23....
Deer Park Woman Sentenced For Meth Possession
A 30-year-old Deer Park woman was found guilty in Garrett County Circuit Court last week of possession of methamphetamine....
Garrett’s Post-Labor Day Request Unanimously Approved By State Bd.
The Maryland State Board of Education informed the administrations of Garrett and Allegany public school systems that both counties’ requested waivers to the post-Labor Day required school start date were unanimously approved....
Tractor Trailer Wrecks At Bottom Of Backbone Mtn.
Garrett County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the bottom of Backbone Mtn. early Friday morning, when a tractor trailer reportedly crashed near Luke....
Citizens Express Concerns About Possible Site For Cannibus Firm
A group of Garrett County residents concerned about the possibility of the new medical cannabis firm locating near Accident is working to raise awareness of the situation and to express opposition to the location....
