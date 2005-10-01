GEHRING, Janet D., 81, Stafford, Va.

GLASS, Clarence R. 88, Oakland.

HAUSER, Raymond K. Sr., 79, Aurora, W.Va.

MOATS, Dale J., 82, Aurora, W.Va.

RUBENSTEIN, Skyler R., 19, Eglon, W.Va.

WILLIAMS, Anna M., Blue Bell, Pa.

Skyler R. Rubenstein, 19, Eglon, W.Va., died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Ruby Hospital, Morgantown. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the National Autism Association or Make A Wish Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Hinkle Funeral Home, Davis, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hinklefuneralhome.com.

Janet Davis Gehring, 81, Stafford, Va., died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the late spring or early summer in Garrett County. Janet will be laid to rest beside her late husband Bernard at Forest Lawn Gardens in Pennsylvania.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com.

Raymond K Hauser Sr. 79, Aurora, W.Va., died on Thursday, Dec 29, 2016, at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There will be a service in the spring at Stemple Ridge United Methodist Church. Donations can be sent to the Parkinson Foundation. The Hinkle Funeral Home, Davis, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Anna M. "Marie" Coddington Williams died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Blue Bell, Pa. (originally from Friendsville). The family will receive friends at the Newman Funeral Home, Friendsville, on Sunday, Jan. 15, from noon to 1 p.m., with services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Blooming Rose United Methodist Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Williams to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, c/o Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Membership, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201, or at www.bsomusic.org. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com.

Clarence R. Glass, 88, Oakland, died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at his home. Friends will be received at Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, this Friday, Jan. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. At Clarence's request, his body will be cremated following the viewing. Services will be conducted at the Zion Lutheran Church, 209 N. Main St. Accident, this Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m., with Rev. James Oester officiating. A meal will be served at the church after the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Southern Garrett County Rescue, P.O. Box 378, Oakland, MD 21550; or the Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 171, Accident, MD 21520. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Dale J. Moats 82, Aurora, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home in Oakland. Friends will be received this Friday, Jan. 13, at Hinkle Funeral Home, Davis, W.Va., from 9 to 11 a.m., the funeral hour, with Rev. Neil Parsons officiating. Interment will follow in the Aurora Cemetery. Hinkle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hinklefuneralhome.com.



