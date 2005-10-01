BARNES, Sabine B., 88, Oakland.

BEEGHLY, Harry, 92, Oakland.

BURGESS, Lloyd, 86, Bruceton Mills, W.Va.

FLANIGAN, James R., 83, Oakland.

FREDERICK, Ivan L., 89, Mtn. Lake Park.

FRIEND, Alta G., 97, Oakland.

FRIEND, Gerald W., 78, Friendsville.

KNOTTS, John W., 66, Kitzmiller.

LEE, Harvey, 91, Dundalk.





Gerald W. Friend, 78, Friendsville, died on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Friendsville. A funeral service was conducted in the Blooming Rose United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 21, with Pastor Tim Bittinger officiating. Interment was in the Blooming Rose Cemetery. Military graveside services were accorded by Grantsville Post 214, American Legion. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Marine Behavioral Mental Health Family Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Harry Beeghly, 92, Oakland, died on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Dennett Road Nursing Home. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at the Gortner Union Church, Oakland, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with Pastor Carl Fike officiating. Interment was in Gortner Union Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 43, Oakland, MD 21550. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Lloyd W. Burgess, 86, Bruceton Mills, W.Va., died on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Pine Ridge Nursing Home, Kingwood, W.Va. Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Friendsville, where services were conducted today, Jan. 26. Interment was in West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton, W.Va., where military graveside rites were accorded. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Ivan L.Frederick, 89 Mtn. Lake Park, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 29, 1927 in Gladesville, W.Va. Friends will be received at the Oak Park Church of the Brethren in Oakland, thisSaturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow, with the Rev Carl Fike officiating. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Grafton, W.Va., at a later date. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Cindy’s Fund in Oakland. Fredlock Funeral Home, Piedmont, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.

James R. Flanigan, 83, Oakland, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, surrounded by his family. Friends will be received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, today, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Crossroads Church, 17781 Garrett Hwy., Oakland, this Friday, January 27th at 11 AM with Pastor David Marsh officiating. Interment will follow in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens with military honors accorded by the United States Navy, American Legion Post #71 and the Deer Park VFW Post #10077. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 43, Oakland, MD 21550. www.csfredlockfh.com

Diana S. Hedrick, 65, Maysville, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va. The family will receive friends today, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg. A funeral service will be held this Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m., at the Schaeffer Funeral Home, with the Rev. John E. Walker officiating. Interment will be in the Bayard Cemetery in Bayard, W.Va. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Peggy Evans, 3054 Kitzmiller Road, Kitmiller, MD 21538.

Harvey Lee, 91, Dundalk, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Friends may call at the family-owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc., 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk, this Friday, Jan. 26, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. in Eastern Assembly of God Church, Dundalk, where Mr. Lee will lie in state from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Cockeyville. Condolences may be left for the family at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com.

Alta G. Friend, 97, Oakland, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Friends will be received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, this Friday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., and this Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m., after which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in the Blooming Rose Cemetery, Friendsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cindy’s Fund, P.O. Box 182, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com. Sabine M. Barnes, 88, Oakland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at her home. At Sabine’s request, her body will be cremated, and services will be planned for a later date. Newman Funeral Homes, Oakland, is in charge of her cremation arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be left for the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

See full obituaries in the Jan. 26 issue.