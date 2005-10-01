Obituaries for Jan. 5

BRANDON, Helen T., 79, Terra Alta, W.Va.

BROWNING, Joan M., 83, Bloomington.

FINZEL, Gary W., 72, Grantsville.

HIGHT, Emma L., 79, Mount Storm, W.Va.

PLATTER, Silvia M., 85, Grantsville.

RALEY, Brandon C., 20, Grantsville.

SANDERS, Joseph L., 75, Virginia Beach, Va.

SISLER, Gloria D., 84, Aurora, W.Va.

STANTON, Mabel J., 94, Grantsville.

STEMPLE, James L., 48, Oakland.

SYLVESTER, Ruby L., 92, Oakland.

WELCH, Carl H., 90, Oakland.

WILT, Judith A., 71, Oakland.

WINTER, Eleanor L., 95, Grantsville.

Joan M.Browning, 83, Bloomington, died on Dec. 27, 2016. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. before the memorial service held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Piedmont, W.Va., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to, Burlington United Methodist Family Services, 539 New Creek Hwy, Keyser, WV 26726. Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, is entrusted with the arrangements. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.

Gary W. Finzel, 72, Grantsville, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at his residence, Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, where funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 2, with Pastor Dana Umbel and Pastor Dale Curtis officiating. Cremation followed the services. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Garrett County or Northern Garrett County Rescue Squad. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Mabel J. Stanton, 94, Grantsville, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. At her request, her body will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Dale Curtis officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

James L.Stemple, 48, Oakland, died on Friday, Dec.30, 2016, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Friends were received at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oakland. Services were conducted at the church on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with Rev. Ruth Bullwinkle officiating. Interment was in Red House Cemetery. The Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be left for his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Southern Garrett county Rescue Squad.

Judith A.Wilt, 71, Oakland, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Home, Oakland, and at the Loch Lynn Church of God, where a service was held on Monday, Jan.2, with Pastor Ivan Ackerman officiating. Interment followed in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cindy’s Fund, P.O. Box 182, Oakland, MD 21550; The Garrett County Historical Society, 107 S. 2nd St., Oakland, MD 21550; or to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left for teh family at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Ruby L. Sylvester, 92, Oakland, and formerly of Winter Haven, Fla., died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home. According to her wishes, her body was cremated, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Dennett Road Manor Activities Dept., 1113 Mary Dr., Oakland, MD 21550. The C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be left at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Gloria D. Sisler, 84, Aurora, W.Va., died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at her home. Family and friends were received at the Aurora Memorial Building on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Aurora, with Pastor Sonny McNear officiating. Burial followed in the Aurora Cemetery.

Silvia M. Platter, 85, Grantsville, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville.

Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, where funeral services were held today, Thursday, Jan. 5, with Rev. Harry Paterson officiating. Interment was in the Bittinger Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Brandon C. Raley, 20, Grantsville, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, today, Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home thisFriday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Emma L. Hight, 79, Mt. Storm, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Dennett Road Nursing Home. Friends will be received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, today, Thursday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m., and also at the Mt. Storm Presbyterian Church this Friday, Jan. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will be in the Mt. Storm Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Storm Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 226, Mt. Storm, WV 26739.

Helen T. Brandon, 79, Terra Alta, W.Va., died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Garret Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Friends may call at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, from 10 a.m. this Friday, Jan. 6, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. Eric Beeman officiating. Burial will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery, Prunytown, W.Va.

Carl H. Welch, 50, Oakland, died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

At Carl’s request, his body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, is in charge of his arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Newman Funeral Home.

Eleanor L.Winter, 95, Grantsville, died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville.

Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, this Friday, Jan. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m., with Pastor David Terlizzi officiating. Interment will be in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Swanton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Joseph Lester Sanders, 75, Virginia Beach, Va., died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Visitation will be this Friday, Jan. 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Virginia Beach. The funeral service will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. at the same location. Interment at Princess Anne Memorial Park will follow. Reception information will be available at the funeral.





See full obituaries in the Jan. 5 issue.



