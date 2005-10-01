Preload Preload Preload
The Republican Newspaper - Established 1877 - Garrett County, Maryland - Thursday, July 2, 2015 - www.therepublicannews.com
SNOW AND SERENITY
     SNOW AND SERENITY  The mountaintop was draped in white on Tuesday, one of the few days of snow this season so far. The beauty was undeniable, at least to most, and photographers beat a path out their doors to capture some of the scenery. The historic Casselman Bridge in Grantsville was looking particularly pretty in its winter dress, and photographer Lisa Broadwater snapped the picture. Yesterday's temps felt like spring, hovering around 50, but the rest of the week is to be snowy and cold, and more of the same next week as well.   Today is Jan. 26, 2017.
DECKMAN MARCHES IN INAUGURAL PARADE
           DECKMAN MARCHES IN INAUGURAL PARADE  
Troy Deckman, Oakland native and a 2015 graduate of Southern High School, took part in the presidential inauguration parade in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 20. He is a sophomore in the Corps of Cadets of Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., and is the current percussion section leader of the Norwich University Regimental Band, known as the oldest collegiate band in the country. This was the eighth time the band was invited to take part in the presidential celebratory parade. The group also performed at the Worldstrides Onstage International Music Festival, in which Northern Garrett High School music groups also competed on Saturday as part of the inauguration celebration. Deckman is working to obtain a bachelor of science degree in computer security – information assurance (cyber security), and he is also an Air Force ROTC cadet. He has achieved dean’s list status each semester since he started at the school. He is on track to graduate in 2019, which will be the 200th anniversary of Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the United States. Deckman was interviewed on a local television station before the event, and that segment can be viewed by going online to www.wcax.com/story/34271403/norwich-university-proud-to-join-in-presidential-inauguration. When he was a student at SHS, he marched in the band throughout his four years at the school, and was the drum captain during his junior and senior years. He is the son of Wade and Tracey Deckman, Oakland. Photo courtesy of Paula Browning.

DONATION PRESENTED TO CANCER CENTER
           DONATION PRESENTED TO CANCER CENTER  
The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Oakland and Clear Mountain Bank partnered recently to provide a $6,000 donation to the West Virginia University Cancer Institute at Garrett Regional Medical Center. The donation w0as given in memory of Brian F. Thomas, the bank’s former president and CEO, who died in August 2016. "Mr. Thomas left an indelible mark on our community in his extraordinary life cut short by cancer last year,” said Gregory Mortimer of DQ Grill & Chill. “He repeated many times that his proudest accomplishment was assembling great people to help him build Clear Mountain Bank to what it is today. What an honor to partner with these great people at Clear Mountain Bank to donate to the WVU Cancer Institute in Mr. Thomas' name.” The concept for the donation was developed during the recent Cherry Glade Run bridge opening ceremony and Brian F. Thomas Drive dedication. The bridge and drive provide customers access to the restaurant and bank. During the day’s events, the DQ Grill & Chill announced that it would donate half of its sales proceeds for the day to the hospital in Thomas’ memory, and Clear Mountain Bank agreed to match the donation. "We are very touched by the generosity of our neighbors at the Oakland Dairy Queen and the Garrett County community in general,” said David M. Thomas, president and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank and brother of Brian Thomas. “Brian truly believed in giving back to the communities our bank serves, so we know he would be proud that we participated in this donation. The fact that this donation will benefit the WVU Cancer Institute at Garrett Regional Medical Center is particularly special, given Brian's courageous battle with cancer." In the front row, from left, are Gene Flinn, CMB branch manager; Carlie Keller, DQ service staff; Sheri Sisler, DQ service staff; Greta Taylor, DQ general manager; Billy Woodward, DQ line cook; Chase Thomas, CMB accounting associate; and Bill Weissgerber, GRMC board member and CMB board member. In the back are Mortimer; Glen Jordan; Steve Bortz, GRMC Foundation vice president; Alex Stuck, CMB mortgage loan specialist; Mark Boucot, GRMC president and CEO; and David Thomas.

Local Teachers Awarded Grants By FirstEnergy
Four Maryland teachers, including two from Garrett County, have been awarded Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) classroom grants totaling more than $3,000 from FirstEnergy Corp. The grants will be used for a variety of hands-on projects, workshops, and academic programs across the Potomac Edison service area.
The local teachers receiving grants are Amy Rowan, a special-needs teacher at Northern Middle School, and Brittany Stein, who teaches kingergarten at Friendsville Elementary School.
See the full story in this week's issue.

 
Vacationing Medical Team Rescues Girls From Icy Deep Creek
A group of vacationing medical professionals from a Baltimore hospital rescued two girls from the icy waters of Deep Creek Lake last weekend....
See full story in today's issue.

 
SHA Reschedules U.S. 219 Project Hearing For Jan. 30
The Maryland State Highway Administration has rescheduled its public hearing on the U.S. Rt. 219 Improvement Project for next Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at Grantsville Elementary School. The hearing had been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23....
Details can be found in today's issue.

 
Deer Park Woman Sentenced For Meth Possession
A 30-year-old Deer Park woman was found guilty in Garrett County Circuit Court last week of possession of methamphetamine....
Today's issue contains full story.

 
Garrett’s Post-Labor Day Request Unanimously Approved By State Bd.
The Maryland State Board of Education informed the administrations of Garrett and Allegany public school systems that both counties’ requested waivers to the post-Labor Day required school start date were unanimously approved....
Today's issue contains details.

 
Tractor Trailer Wrecks At Bottom Of Backbone Mtn.
Garrett County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the bottom of Backbone Mtn. early Friday morning, when a tractor trailer reportedly crashed near Luke....
Today's issue contains details.

 
Citizens Express Concerns About Possible Site For Cannibus Firm
A group of Garrett County residents concerned about the possibility of the new medical cannabis firm locating near Accident is working to raise awareness of the situation and to express opposition to the location....
See full story in today's issue.


 
 
 
 
 
