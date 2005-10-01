Preload Preload
The Republican Newspaper - Established 1877 - Garrett County, Maryland - Thursday, July 2, 2015 - www.therepublicannews.com
RINGING IN HIS OWN NEW YEAR
           RINGING IN HIS OWN NEW YEAR  Local resident Jim Dunn was able to ring the "healing bell" at Garrett Regional Medical Center's WVU Cancer Institute this month, celebrating his completion of chemotherapy and his going into remission from the illness. Dunn was the first patient to receive chemotherapy at the cancer center when it opened last January. As he was initially traveling to Morgantown, W.Va., for treatment, the center being close to his home, in addition to the attentive staff, helped to make the experience of receiving treatment more bearable. See story. GRMC staff members who celebrated with him are pictured. From left are Mark Boucot, president and CEO; Gladys Onojobi, MD; Gina Artice, RN; Jim Dunn; Martha Knotts, RN; Kelly Fitzwater, RN; Peggy Riggleman, RN; and Jeremiah Broadwater, CMA.  Gradient overlay - click to view online paper
 
THE FORMER CRAWFORD HOTEL IN FRIENDSVILLE,
           THE FORMER CRAWFORD HOTEL IN FRIENDSVILLE,  shown, will be one of the many topics of the Friendsville Interactive Historical Tour, a project now in production. The tour is to be a unique interactive experience that combines the sharing of an oral history of the town, along with a physical walking circuit that follows historical markers. Crede Calhoun is the coordinator and designer of the project, and he has announced that there will be recording sessions held at the town hall for those with knowledge and stories about the town. The sessions are set for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, and Sunday, Jan. 15. Calhoun has already recorded the stories of 80-year-old resident Eleanor Nicklow, who grew up in the Crawford Hotel, which was torn down in 2002. The Northern Garrett County Rescue Hall is now located on the site. The Crawford Hotel was built in the late 1890s. See story on page A-7 for details.  Gradient overlay - click to view online paper
 
GRMC DESIGNATED AS STROKE READY
           GRMC DESIGNATED AS STROKE READY  The Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland has been officially designated as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital. The Joint Commission, a regulatory agency that ensures a commitment to quality and adherence to specific performance standards in providing emergent stroke care, granted the designation to the local facility following a stringent application process. Mark Boucot, president of GRMC, said he is proud of the staff for the hard work that went into the achievement of the special certification, which indicates that GRMC is prepared to give expert care to stroke patients who come into the local emergency room. See story. Members of the stroke ready certification implementation team are pictured. Seated in front is Mark Domenick, M.D., stroke care medical director. Standing from left are Reba Rush, Wendy Miller, Katie Baker, Mariah Price, Kendra Thayer, Deb Mark, Jeff Hinebaugh (director of emergency service), Kim Gordon, Wendy James, and Beth Spencer.  Gradient overlay - click to view online paper
Obituaries for Dec. 29
FRIEND, Mildred J., 88, Friendsville.
FULK, Floyd C. Sr., 88, Kingwood, W.Va.
HAGER, James J., 37, Hagerstown.
LEHEW, James A., 79, Grantsville.
LEWIS, Louise W., 84, Oakland.
MAUST, Lorene B., 79, Accident.
MCCARTNEY, Claude R., 69, Oakland.
MCGINNIS, Angela L., 57, Aurora, W.Va.
MERKEL, Teddy H., 74, Accident.
SHAFFER, Sandra C., 59, Baltimore.
WILT, David L., 58, Grantsville.
Lorene B. Maust, 79, Accident, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Friends were received at the Cherry Glade Mennonite Church, where a funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with Pastor Barry Maust officiating. Interment was in the Cherry Glade Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com. 
Claude R. McCartney, 69, Oakland, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at his home. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland. A funeral service was held at the Crellin Assembly of God, Oakland, on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Interment  followed in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crellin Assembly of God, 2200 Hutton Road, Oakland, MD 21550; Cindy’s Fund, P.O. Box 182, Oakland, MD 21550; or Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550. Conodolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.
Joshua J. Hager, 37, died on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, from injuries sustained from a fall at his home in Hagerstown. Services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, Hagerstown, with Pastor Robert Jones officiating. Interment was in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the College Fund of Joshua's daughter, Shiloh Grace Hager, c/o BB&T Bank, Hagerstown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.
Sandra C.Shaffer, 59, Baltimore, died on Monday, Dec 19, 2016, at Harbor Hospital, Baltimore, after a short battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mildred J. Friend, 88, Friendsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at her home. Friends were received at the Newman Funeral Home, Friendsville, where services were conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the Rev. Galen Beitzel officiating. Interment was in Blooming Rose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
David L."Flakey" Wilt, 58, Grantsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, near Weston, W.Va,, as a result of an auto/pedestrian accident. Friends were received at the Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, where services were conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with the Rev. George Plants officiating. Interment was in Grantsville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Teddy H. Merkel, 74, Accident, died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at WMHS Regional Medical Center, Cumberland. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 101 Parkview Dr., Grantsville, , on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 3 p.m. The Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, is in charge of cremation arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Louise W. Lewis, 84, Oakland, died after a long illness on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Friends were received at the Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, where services were conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with Rev. Michael Saturday officiating. Interment was in Garrett County Memorial Gardens, Oakland. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Angela L. McGinnis, 57, Aurora, W.Va., died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at the Garrett Regional Medical Center. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland. A funeral service was held on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Fresh Fire Church of God, with Pastor Tommy McGinnis officiating. Interment followed in the McGinnis Family Cemetery in Crellin. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550; or the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.
Floyd C. Fulk Sr. 88, Kingwood, W.Va., died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Pine Ridge with family by his side.
Family and friends were received at the Browning Funeral Home in Kingwood, where funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Dec.29. Interment followed in the West Virginia National Cemetery, where military graveside rites were accorded by the Grafton VFW Post #3081 and the WVANG Funeral Honors Detail. Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Fulk’s memory to WV Caring, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520-0760. Personal condolences may be offered to the family online at www.browningfuneralhome.net.
  James A. Lehew, 79, Grantsville, died on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5214 Bittinger Rd., Swanton, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Terlizzi officiating. The Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, is in charge of cremation arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Garrett County or the Garrett County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
See full obituaries in the Dec. 29 issue.

 
Economic Development Director Alex McCoy Receives EDFP Certification
Director Alex McCoy, Garrett County Maryland Department of Economic Development, recently received certification as an economic development finance professional (EDFP) from the National Development Council (NDC)....
See full story in today's issue. 

 
WVU, PSE Study Shows Noise Pollution From Fracking May Harm Human Health
As lawmakers and residents in Maryland continue to debate whether or not to allow the practice of hydraulic fracturing to be initiated in the state, studies continue to be done on the effects and ramifications of the controversial practice. One such study was completed recently at West Virginia University, with the report released this week regarding the impact of noise pollution. This study was the first ever in regard to noise pollution.
See today's issue for full story.

 
Commissioners, Towns To Review Tax Differentials
The Board of Garrett County Commissioners will attend the Garrett County Municipalities Inc. meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to discuss the annual tax differential program... 
Details appear in today's issue.
 
Flue Malfunction Deemed Cause Of Monday Blaze
The malfunction of a wood stove flue has been deemed the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house near Finzel Monday afternoon....
See full story in today's
 
Cancer Institute Approaching One-Year Anniversary
The first anniversary of the opening of the WVU Medicine Cancer Institute of the Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is approaching, as the facility first opened in January 2016. 
See full details in today's issue.
 
Garrett Regional Medical Center Designated Acute Stroke Ready
The Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland has been awarded the Acute Stroke Ready Hospital designation by the Joint Commission, a regulatory agency that ensures a commitment to quality and adherence to specific performance standards in providing emergent stroke care....
See details in today's issue.
 
 
call 301-334-3963.
 
