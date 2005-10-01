BOSLEY, William C., 70, Hagerstown.

CANNON, Anna D., 93, Oakland.

COGLEY, Clarence W., 85, Oakland.

FAZENBAKER, Opal F., 93, Swanton.

FIKE, Helen M., 95, Oakland.

FORD, Rosalie R., 84, Oakland.

FULK, Sharon K., 61, formerly of Oakland.

GLASS, Clarence R., 88, Oakland.

GOUGHNOUR, Naden B., 10, Oakland.

PRATT, Margaret J., 90, Twin Falls, Idaho.

RAVENSCROFT, Owen T., 56, Oakland.

RILEY, Mabel E., 94, Oakland.

SAVAGE, James A., 74, Oakland.

SHARPLESS, Richard L. Sr., 59, Deer Park.

STANTON, Juanita R., 76, McHenry.

WARNICK, Shirley A., 76, Grantsville.

WRIGHT, Delmos R., 74 Elyria, Ohio.





Delmos R.Wright, 74, Elyria, Ohio, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at his residence. Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Friendsville, A service followed in the funeral home, with Rev. Jonathan Moon officiating. Interment was in the Blooming Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Havanese Angel League Organization, P.O. Box 787, Huntley, IL 60142, or the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Clarence R. Glass, 88, Oakland, died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at his home. Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Oakland. At Clarence’s request, his body was cremated following the viewing. A service was conducted at the Zion Lutheran Church, Accident, on Saturday, Jan. 14, with Rev. James Oester officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Southern Garrett County Rescue, P.O. Box 378, Oakland, MD 21550; or the Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 171, Accident, MD 21520. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Rosalie R. Ford, 84, Oakland, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Oakland. Services were conducted at the Crellin United Brethren Church, Oakland, on Sunday, Jan. 15, with Rev. Edsel Calhoun officiating. Interment was in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Thomas, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Crellin United Brethren Church, 64 Otterbein Street, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Sharon K. Fulk, 61, formerly of Oakland, died on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in Charleston, W.Va. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Mabel E. Riley, 94, Oakland, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at the Garrett Regional Medical Center. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland. A funeral service was held in the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, with Pastor Russell Liller officiating. Interment followed in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southern Garrett Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 378, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Owen T. Ravenscroft, 56, Oakland died on Friday, Jan.13, 2017, at his home and surrounded by his family. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland. A funeral service was held in the Crossroads Church, Oakland, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with Pastor Dave March and Pastor Barbara Fike officiating. Interment followed in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cindy’s Fund, P.O. Box 182, Oakland, MD 21550; or Hospice of Garrett County, PO Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550. Condolences may be left for the family at www.csfredlockfh.com.

William C. Bosley, 70, Hagerstown, died, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at the University of Maryland Hospital, following injuries from a tragic accident while bicycling. Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside burial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m, at the Potomac Memorial Gardens in Keyser, W.Va., with the Rev. Sally Bartling, Trinity Lutheran Church of Keyser officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Clay's honor may be made to the Life is Good Foundation at http://content.lifeisgood.com/kidsfoundation/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.

Juanita R.Stanton, 76, McHenry, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, on Friday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Carl Fike officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Naden B. Goughnour, 10, Oakland, died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, following a battle with cancer. Friends were received at the Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, where a service was conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 18, with President Larry Zimmerman officiating. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Make-A-Wish Mid Atlantic, 5272 River Road, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20816. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Shirley A.Warnick, 76, Grantsville, died on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at her residence. A graveside service was conducted in the Grantsville Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 18, with the Rev. Dr. Alexa Smith officiating. The Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, was in charge of arrangements.

Helen M. Fike, 95, Oakland died on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at the Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, on Friday, Jan. 20, at noon, with Pastor Carl Fike officiating. Friends will be received for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Eglon Cemetery, Eglon, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Margaret J. Pratt, Twin Falls, Idaho, and formerly of Oakland, and Webster Springs, W.Va., died on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Twin Falls. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and her ashes will be scattered at the Hagerman Wildlife Refuge and interred at the Twin Falls Cemetery next to her parents. A private service will be held at the cemetery later. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com. In lieu of flowers, persons may make a donation to either the Audubon Society, Idaho Public TV, or a charity of choice.

Anna D. Cannon, 93, Oakland, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home. Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville, Pa.. Funeral Services will be held this Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Assembly of God, 18012 Garrett Hwy., Oakland, with Rev. Dennis Caton officiating. Interment will be in Deer Park Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Friends may express condolences at www.DuganFH.com.

Clarence W. Cogley, 85, Oakland, died on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at the Garrett Regional Medical Center. Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, where a funeral service was held today, Jan. 19, with Pastor Chad Reese officiating. Interment will be in Rocky Gap Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to Cindy’s Fund, P.O. Box 182, Oakland, MD 21550. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.csfredlockfh.com.

Richard L.Sharpless Sr., 59, Deer Park, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Mon-General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Richard donated his body to science so that he could keep giving even after his passing and hoped that he could help others. A memorial service will be held at Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. The Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church Woman’s Group will provide a dinner for friends and family following his service.Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left for his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

Opal F. Fazenbaker, 93, Swanton, died on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, this Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will be conducted on Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5214 Bittinger Rd., Swanton, with Pastor David Terlizzi officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Garrett County Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Southern Garrett County Rescue Squad or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.

James A.Savage, 74, Oakland, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at his home. Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, today, Jan. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Services will be held at the Oak Grove Church of the Brethren, 6557 Sang Run Rd., McHenry, on Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Scott Rush officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Hospice of Garrett County, P.O. Box 271, Oakland, MD, 21550; or the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center, P.O. Box 8110, Morgantown, WV, 26506; or a charity choice. Condolences may be left for his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.









See full obituaries in the Jan. 19 issue.