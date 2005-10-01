Gov. Larry Hogan Touts Smaller State Budget, No “Serious Cuts”
by Jacob Taylor
Capital News Service
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that his FY 2018 budget proposal includes less spending, in real dollars, than last year’s budget, but includes “no serious cuts to any agencies or programs” and no new taxes.
The governor said this was accomplished by making minor cuts to programs that were providing fewer services and by drawing on money appropriated for the state’s “rainy day” fund. See the full story in this week's issue.
GC Commissioners Reject All Bids For Economic Study Of Natural Gas Drilling
The Garrett County commissioners held their first public meeting for 2017 Tuesday afternoon at the courthouse in Oakland. Agenda items included bid reviews for an economic study regarding natural gas drilling and bids for architectural/engineering services for an emergency operations center. The commissioners also discussed latest developments concerning Grow West MD and layoffs at ClosetMaid.
The commissioners unanimously rejected all the bids received for a proposed study of the potential impacts of Marcellus shale gas drilling on the county’s tourism economy. There is currently a state-imposed moratorium on drilling, which is scheduled to be lifted in October. See this week's issue for the rest of the story.
The Republican’s TV Pages Remain Available Online
The television listing pages formerly published in The Republican newspaper are available online, free to all web users. But persons may go to www.therepublicannews.com (this page) and click on “TV Listings,” a link near the top of the page. This site is free and open to all users.
The newspaper no longer contains the pages, as the publishing costs had grown too high for the Sincell Publishing Company to continue offering them.
“We regret having to delete the listings from our newspaper, because we know that some of our readers depend upon them,” said Don Sincell, editor. “However, we can no longer justify the additional cost to our operation, as newspapers across the country continue to devise methods to remain viable.”