The Republican Newspaper - Established 1877 - Garrett County, Maryland - Thursday, July 2, 2015 - www.therepublicannews.com
AFTER TODAY, ADD A BLANKET OF WHITE
GRMC ANNOUNCES NEW YEAR'S BABY
           GRMC ANNOUNCES NEW YEAR'S BABY  Garrett Regional Medical Center welcomed Zander Coddington as the New Year's baby on Jan. 1 at 12:10 p.m. Baby Zander weighed 6 pounds 10.5 ounces, and was delivered by Dr. Patricia Gotsch. His parents, Colleen Bolyard and Larry Coddington, are residents of Oakland. The family received a New Year's baby gift basket, which contained items from Art's Images, the Book Mark'et, Broken Road Associates, Browning's Shop 'n Save, Dairy Queen, Deep Creek Pharmacy, Denny's, Garrett 8 Cinemas, GRMC and the Family Centered Maternity Suite, Green Acres, Gregg's Pharmacy, Helbig Jewelers, the Loar Auxiliary Gift Shop, Madalyn Hoffedtiz, Simon Pearce, SmartStyle, and Uno's. Gradient overlay - click to view online paper
 
             DEL. DAN MORHAIM Gradient overlay - click to view online paper
 
CLASH OF HEAVYWEIGHT TITANS
           CLASH OF HEAVYWEIGHT TITANS  Last night's high school wrestling match between two of the area's top teams, the Southern Rams and the Northern Huskies, came down to the final bout of the evening when the two heavyweights, Cole Sweitzer and Brian Tiemersma (pictured above), locked arms as the packed crowd roared. Sweitzer earned a pinfall victory in 3:15 to give the Rams a 36-29 victory in the Garrett County clash on the mat. Pictured below, the Huskies' Devin Wilhelm (132 lbs.) holds down Nate Tasker on his way to an 8-4 win by decision. See story in sports for details. Photos by Lisa Broadwater. Gradient overlay - click to view online paper
Obituaries for Jan. 5
BRANDON, Helen T., 79, Terra Alta, W.Va.
BROWNING, Joan M., 83, Bloomington.
FINZEL, Gary W., 72, Grantsville.
HIGHT, Emma L., 79, Mount Storm, W.Va.
PLATTER, Silvia M., 85,  Grantsville.
RALEY, Brandon C., 20, Grantsville.
SANDERS, Joseph L., 75, Virginia Beach, Va.
SISLER, Gloria D., 84, Aurora, W.Va.
STANTON, Mabel J., 94, Grantsville.
STEMPLE, James L., 48, Oakland.
SYLVESTER, Ruby L., 92, Oakland.
WELCH, Carl H., 90, Oakland.
WILT, Judith A., 71, Oakland.
WINTER, Eleanor L., 95, Grantsville.
Joan M.Browning, 83, Bloomington, died on Dec. 27, 2016. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. before the memorial service held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Piedmont, W.Va., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to, Burlington United Methodist Family Services, 539 New Creek Hwy, Keyser, WV 26726. Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, is entrusted with the arrangements. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Gary W. Finzel, 72, Grantsville, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at his residence, Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, where funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 2,  with Pastor Dana Umbel and Pastor Dale Curtis officiating. Cremation followed the services. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Garrett County or Northern Garrett County Rescue Squad.  Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com. 
Mabel J. Stanton, 94, Grantsville, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. At her request, her body will be cremated.  A memorial service will be held at the Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Dale Curtis officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
James L.Stemple, 48, Oakland, died on Friday, Dec.30, 2016, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Friends were received at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oakland. Services were conducted at the church on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with Rev. Ruth Bullwinkle officiating. Interment was in Red House Cemetery. The Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be left for his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Southern Garrett county Rescue Squad.
Judith A.Wilt, 71,  Oakland, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home.  Friends were received at the C&S Fredlock Home, Oakland, and at the Loch Lynn Church of God, where a service was held on Monday, Jan.2, with Pastor Ivan Ackerman officiating. Interment followed in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cindy’s Fund, P.O. Box 182, Oakland, MD 21550; The Garrett County Historical Society, 107 S. 2nd St., Oakland, MD 21550; or to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left for teh family at www.csfredlockfh.com.  
Ruby L. Sylvester, 92, Oakland, and formerly of Winter Haven, Fla., died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home. According to her wishes, her body was cremated, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Dennett Road Manor Activities Dept., 1113 Mary Dr., Oakland, MD 21550. The C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be left at www.csfredlockfh.com.
Gloria D. Sisler, 84, Aurora, W.Va., died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at her home. Family and friends were received at the Aurora Memorial Building on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Aurora, with Pastor Sonny McNear officiating. Burial followed in the Aurora Cemetery.
Silvia M. Platter, 85, Grantsville, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville.
Friends were received at Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, where funeral services were held today, Thursday, Jan. 5, with Rev. Harry Paterson officiating. Interment was in the Bittinger Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Brandon C. Raley, 20, Grantsville, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, today, Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home thisFriday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Emma L. Hight, 79, Mt. Storm, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Dennett Road Nursing Home. Friends will be received at the C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland, today, Thursday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m., and also at the Mt. Storm Presbyterian Church this Friday, Jan. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will be in the Mt. Storm Cemetery.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Storm Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 226, Mt. Storm, WV 26739. 
Helen T. Brandon, 79, Terra Alta, W.Va., died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Garret Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Friends may call at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, from 10 a.m. this Friday, Jan. 6, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. Eric Beeman officiating. Burial will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery, Prunytown, W.Va.
Carl H. Welch, 50, Oakland, died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
At Carl’s request, his body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Newman Funeral Home, Oakland, is in charge of his arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Newman Funeral Home.
Eleanor L.Winter, 95, Grantsville, died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville.
Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Home, Grantsville, this Friday, Jan. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m., with Pastor David Terlizzi officiating. Interment will be in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Swanton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Joseph Lester Sanders, 75, Virginia Beach, Va., died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Visitation will be this Friday, Jan. 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Virginia Beach. The funeral service will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. at the same location. Interment at Princess Anne Memorial Park will follow. Reception information will be available at the funeral. 

See full obituaries in the Jan. 5 issue.

 
Fracking Opponents Cheer Baltimore County Delegate At AELR Hearing
by Leonard Shindel
(Exclusively for The Republican)
They left Mountain Maryland in the wee hours to beat rush-hour traffic into Annapolis. Opponents of fracking in Garrett and Allegany counties knew the drill: Hold a rally. Sit through another lengthy legislative hearing. Stay awake. Get legislators to listen and learn. Crunch time was coming. Without another moratorium or a ban, energy companies could begin drilling natural gas wells in October 2017....
See full story in today's issue.
 
Sincell Publishing Announces Change Of Printing Locale For The Republican
The Sincell Publishing Company has announced a change in the location where The Republican newspaper will be printed, beginning with next Thursday's issue. The newspaper has been printed in Oakland in the Sincell Publishing press room for most of its nearly 140-year history. Beginning next week, the printing of the newspaper will be done in Cumberland by CTN Media....
Today's issue contains details.

 
Health Department Announces 2016's Fifth Rabies Case
Environmental Health Services of the Garrett County Health Department has reported the fifth case of laboratory confirmed rabies in the county for 2016. This case occurred along Milt Dewitt Road in the Friendsville area and involved a raccoon that was possibly in an altercation with a vaccinated 
dog....
See full story in today's issue.
 
Limited Supply Of Shingles Vaccine Available At GCHD
The Garrett County Health Department has secured a limited supply of shingles vaccine at no cost for persons aged 60 and older who are medically eligible....
See today's issue for more details.
 
Christmas Trees Can Be Recycled At County Landfill
The Garrett County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling invites Garrett County residents to participate in Christmas tree recycling at the county landfill during the months of January and February.....
Today's issue contains full story.
 
Body of Frostburg Man Located In Savage River Forest Following Search
The body of a Frostburg man was identified by Maryland State Police after it was pulled from a wooded area in Garrett County yesterday morning. The body of Alexander A. Stevens, 24, was found in the 2600 block of Pine Swamp Road near Barton at approximately 9:30 a.m....
See today's issue to obtain full story.

 
 
