DONATION PRESENTED TO CANCER CENTER

The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Oakland and Clear Mountain Bank partnered recently to provide a $6,000 donation to the West Virginia University Cancer Institute at Garrett Regional Medical Center. The donation w0as given in memory of Brian F. Thomas, the bank’s former president and CEO, who died in August 2016. "Mr. Thomas left an indelible mark on our community in his extraordinary life cut short by cancer last year,” said Gregory Mortimer of DQ Grill & Chill. “He repeated many times that his proudest accomplishment was assembling great people to help him build Clear Mountain Bank to what it is today. What an honor to partner with these great people at Clear Mountain Bank to donate to the WVU Cancer Institute in Mr. Thomas' name.” The concept for the donation was developed during the recent Cherry Glade Run bridge opening ceremony and Brian F. Thomas Drive dedication. The bridge and drive provide customers access to the restaurant and bank. During the day’s events, the DQ Grill & Chill announced that it would donate half of its sales proceeds for the day to the hospital in Thomas’ memory, and Clear Mountain Bank agreed to match the donation. "We are very touched by the generosity of our neighbors at the Oakland Dairy Queen and the Garrett County community in general,” said David M. Thomas, president and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank and brother of Brian Thomas. “Brian truly believed in giving back to the communities our bank serves, so we know he would be proud that we participated in this donation. The fact that this donation will benefit the WVU Cancer Institute at Garrett Regional Medical Center is particularly special, given Brian's courageous battle with cancer." In the front row, from left, are Gene Flinn, CMB branch manager; Carlie Keller, DQ service staff; Sheri Sisler, DQ service staff; Greta Taylor, DQ general manager; Billy Woodward, DQ line cook; Chase Thomas, CMB accounting associate; and Bill Weissgerber, GRMC board member and CMB board member. In the back are Mortimer; Glen Jordan; Steve Bortz, GRMC Foundation vice president; Alex Stuck, CMB mortgage loan specialist; Mark Boucot, GRMC president and CEO; and David Thomas.



